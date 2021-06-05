Ronald "Ron" L. Hammond

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 21 N. Hill St., La Crescent, MN. Pastor Mike Woods will officiate. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd. and from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Military honors will be rendered following the service at the church by the Gittens-Leidel American Legion Post 595 of La Crescent and the United States Army Funeral Honor Guard. Burial will be held at a later date.