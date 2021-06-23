 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ronald "Ron" Ray Levendoski

Ronald "Ron" Ray Levendoski

{{featured_button_text}}

BROWNSVILLE, MN—Ronald “Ron” Ray Levendoski passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at SpringBrook Village in La Crescent, MN.

Ron’s funeral service will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 11:00 AM. Burial with military honors will follow in the Brownsville Veteran’s Cemetery.

Visitations will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 PM, and from 10:00-11:00 AM (one hour prior to the funeral service) on June 25, 2021. Both the funeral service and the visitations will be held at Zion Evangelical Church in Brownsville, MN.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Zion Evangelical Church Building Fund, the Brownsville V.F.W., or a memorial of your personal choice.

A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News