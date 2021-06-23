BROWNSVILLE, MN—Ronald “Ron” Ray Levendoski passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at SpringBrook Village in La Crescent, MN.

Ron’s funeral service will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 11:00 AM. Burial with military honors will follow in the Brownsville Veteran’s Cemetery.

Visitations will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 PM, and from 10:00-11:00 AM (one hour prior to the funeral service) on June 25, 2021. Both the funeral service and the visitations will be held at Zion Evangelical Church in Brownsville, MN.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Zion Evangelical Church Building Fund, the Brownsville V.F.W., or a memorial of your personal choice.

A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.