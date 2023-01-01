Ronald (Ron) Stupka

CAPE CORAL, FL - Ronald (Ron) Stupka, 86, of Cape Coral, FL, while under Hospice care and surrounded by loved ones departed for his next adventure on December 23, 2022.

Ron was born September 11, 1936, the son of Francis (Fran) and Eileen Stupka and Ray Schaller in La Crosse, WI. After graduating St. Aquinas High School, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was grateful to have both served his country and travelled about the world.

Upon his return to The United States, he went to sunny California where he met and married Joan Lucy. Together they had a daughter, Wendy (Sutter).

Ron moved his family to Davenport, Iowa in 1960 where he and Joan owned and operated an A&W restaurant. In his lifetime Ron was an avid sport fisherman, restored and showed classic Corvettes, was a print model in Atlanta, GA and a professional aerial photographer on St. Simons Island, GA. He was a passionate music lover. He and Wendy enjoyed many great concerts over the years making wonderful memories to cherish for them both.

Ron was a good and loving father and grandfather and simply wild about his great-granddaughter.

Ron was predeceased by his father, Francis Stupka; mother, Eileen (Sagen) Stupka; Ray Schaller and Joan (Lucy) Stupka.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and Stan Sutter; granddaughter, Lauren Sutter and great-granddaughter, Alice Mae Sutter.

At this time there is to be no formal service for Ron. The family wishes only for you to find a good memory of him and smile. Should you wish to place a remembrance of him please consider donating to St. Jude's Children's Hospital an organization Ron felt strongly about.

Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.