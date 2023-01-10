Ronald S. Burman joined his beloved wife Valerie in their next adventure on January 5th, 2023, when he passed away peacefully at Gundersen Health System. Ron was born July 27th, 1934 in La Crosse to Sidney Burman and Anna (Runge) Burman.

Ron graduated from Washington Park High School in 1952. He completed his extensive postgraduate education and served as an English professor at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for many years. For the last ten years, he served as professor of English, Emeritus at UWL. Some of his closest friends were his former students, who remained in contact after being inspired by his sense of adventure.

Ron was a classical scholar whose depth of knowledge was brightly colored by his personal interaction with the many cultures he had met in his studies. In his extensive world-wide traveling, Ron’s favorite destination was Turkey, but he also spent extensive time in England, Greece, Singapore, Egypt, Morocco, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, China, and Mexico. Ron loved to interact with the locals, learn their language, and bring home artifacts. Ron’s photographic memory and sharp wit would bring the culture alive to his friends, who were invited to hold a 2500 year old artifact as he described the story of the joys and hardships he encountered in his travels.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Valerie Lee Wentzel Burman, with whom he shared over forty-three years of happiness and adventure in a most marvelous union of two spirited souls. He is survived by many friends, colleagues, and relatives. His relatives include Bruce and his wife Nancy Burman of Florida, and their children Jennifer and Tanya (deceased). Cousins Marolyn Bahr and Scott Bahr of Madison, as well as Lee Bahr and Curt Bahr of Racine. Also Carol Rendler and her husband Tom (deceased) of La Crosse and their children Steven, Kimberly, and Todd. Also his cousin Gwen Kemp, who is recently deceased.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 13th, 2023, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, La Crescent, Minn. Pastor Mike Woods will officiate. Burial will follow in Prince of Peace Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to support the visual arts to the La Crosse Community Foundation: 401 Main St #205, La Crosse, WI 54601. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com. Special thanks to Ron’s caregivers, and to Margaret Ewert who took extensive measures to look after Ron when his health began to fail.