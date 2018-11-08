Ronald Sake

Ronald “Ron” Sake, 82, of La Crosse died Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.
Ron was born April 1, 1936, in La Crosse, the son of Adolph and Josephine (Lepsch) Sake. On Aug. 18, 1962, Ron married Marian Larkin at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral in La Crosse.
Ron was an outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman and loved his hunting dogs. He was a devoted husband, great father and grandfather. He worked as a wildlife biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Ron is survived by his wife, Marian; five children, Mike (Shelley) Sake of Woodbury, Minn., Patrick (Monica Redmond) of La Crosse, Dan Sake of Holmen, Shellie (Tim) Brinker of Portland, Ore., and Amy (Mark) Mastain, Arbor Vitae, Wis.; seven grandchildren, Alyssa, Abigail (Jesse), Andrew, Lexi, Sophie, Lindsey and Sierra.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, James; mother-in-law and father in-law, Jerry and Bernice Larkin; and a granddaughter, Madeline.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. The Rev. Peter Raj will officiate with burial to be held at a later date. Visitation will start at 12:30 p.m. to the time of services at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Alzheimer’s research, Ducks Unlimited, or the Humane Society.
