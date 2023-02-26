PALM BAY, Fla. — Ronald Stuart Nelson, 90, formerly of La Crosse, passed on to our Lord Jesus Christ on February 15, 2023, in Palm Bay, Fla., due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crescent, 111 So. Oak Street. Burial with military honors will follow in the Prospect Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. A complete obituary and online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.