BANGOR—Ronald V. Paulus, 79 of Bangor, WI passed away peacefully on July 6, 2022 at Gunderson Health Systems in LaCrosse. Visitation will be at Jandt Fredrickson Funeral Home, 102 Hattan St., Bangor on Monday, July 11, 2022 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Funeral will be July 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Ev Lutheran Church in Bangor with a Visitation 1 hour prior to service. A full obituary is online at jandtfredricksonoffice@gmail.com