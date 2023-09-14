CHIPPEWA FALLS — Rosanna Helen Richmond, 93, of Chippewa Falls passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family under the compassionate care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

Rosanna was born in Chippewa Falls on March 13, 1930, to Ida and William Swoboda. She married Delbert Richmond on June 1, 1950, at St. Charles Church and was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Jim Falls. Together they farmed and raised their family until retiring and moving to their lake home. Rosanna worked over 20 years as a cook at Lakeside Healthcare Center while also enjoying her flowers, watching the Packers, baking and crocheting special gifts for everyone. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, and we will always remember her loving words, “Call me when you get home.”

Rosanna is survived by one son, Gary Richmond (Sue Gregg); three daughters, Barb (Perry) Pierce, Jane (Dennis) Bohl and Rita (Bob) McCord; two sisters, LucyAnn LeCleir and Ione Hebert; and brothers-in-law, James Schemenauer and Dayton Reed. She was so proud of her 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Rosanna was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert; one son, Dale Richmond; her parents; three brothers, Arnold, Bernard and George Swoboda; and four sisters, Lillian Butak, Florence King, Eileen Reed and Helen Schemenauer.

Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Father Eric Linzmaier will be officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the funeral home.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.