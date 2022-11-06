Rosario Perez-Guerra

Rosario Teresa Fernandez de Perez-Guerra was greeted by her family in heaven on October 25, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Rosario was born on the island of Puerto Rico on September 21, 1936. Her 86 years of life were underscored by a brilliant commitment to family and friends. Rosario, her husband, Francisco, M.D., and children resided in La Crosse from 1974 to 1983.

Rosario leaves behind her husband of 62 years, Francisco, M.D.; and her four children: Enrique (Jill), Francisco (Trisha), David (Leslie), and Rosario, Ph.D. (Michael Andrew). Rosario had eight grandchildren: David Alexander, Daniel, Melissa, Carlie, Margaret, Casey, Rosario, and Mariah; two step-grandchildren: Andrew, Molly; and four great-grandchildren: Lola, Quinton, Theodore, Thomas.

Rosario was preceded in death by her brother, Enrique Fernandez; her parents, Enrique and Rosario; and her grandson, Michael John Montgomery.

The family requests support of the Alzheimer's Association, the Gundersen Medical Foundation, or the Baylor Scott & White Hospice.

A full obituary is located at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, Temple, Texas.