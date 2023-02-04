Rose was born on April 19, 1930 in Ellsworth, WI to William and Anna (Steinhauser) Young. She received her bachelors degree from UW-Stout and her Masters in Counseling from Winona State University. She loved working with people and spent many years as a teacher, counselor and volunteer. She enjoyed staying active and travelled the globe with her husband Bob. She loved golfing with friends and enjoyed art and painting. Most of all she loved being with others and enjoying friends. She had a welcoming personality and friendly smile that made people want to be around her. If there was a gathering, a game of bridge, party, happy hour or get together, you could find her there having fun.