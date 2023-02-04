Rose M. Pittman passed away peacefully on January 10, 2023 at the age of 92.
Rose was born on April 19, 1930 in Ellsworth, WI to William and Anna (Steinhauser) Young. She received her bachelors degree from UW-Stout and her Masters in Counseling from Winona State University. She loved working with people and spent many years as a teacher, counselor and volunteer. She enjoyed staying active and travelled the globe with her husband Bob. She loved golfing with friends and enjoyed art and painting. Most of all she loved being with others and enjoying friends. She had a welcoming personality and friendly smile that made people want to be around her. If there was a gathering, a game of bridge, party, happy hour or get together, you could find her there having fun.
She spent most of her adult life in LaCrosse raising her family. Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Bob and her daughter, Barbara Lawler (Chris). She is survived by her children: Becky(Jeff), Tom, Mike (Karla), and Mark (Sheila). She had five grandchildren: (Shannon, Nick, Andrew, Hannah and Lauren) and two great-grandchildren: (Arianna and Isaac), all were loved dearly and a big part of her life.
A Memorial Mass and reception for friends and family to celebrate Rose will be held on February 25 at Mary Mother of the Church Parish in LaCrosse, WI. A visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. and a reception to follow.