ELK MOUND—Rose Marie (Shilts) Jorstad of Elk Mound passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital surrounded by family on Monday, September 11, 2023.

Rose was born on August 6, 1950 to Elmer “Barney” and Helen (Cornellier) Shilts. Rose married the love of her life, Keith Jorstad on May 27, 1967, and they spent 56 wonderful years together. Rose retired from Sacred Heart Hospital where she worked in housekeeping for 20 years and created lasting friendships. Rose’s favorite thing to do was spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed car rides with Keith, going to thrift sales, playing the slots, as well as, bingo.

Rose is survived by: her husband, Keith Jorstad, her 3 children; Van (Kristine) Jorstad, Penny (John) Dahlen, and Pamela (Jamie) Nyseth, her 4 grandchildren; Christopher Thalacker, Benny Dahlen, Jason Jorstad, and Amy Jorstad, her sisters, Jackie Clark, and Cindy Geller, her brothers; Steven Shilts, Elmer “Junior” Shilts, Jr., and Terry Shilts, Sr., and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Rose was preceded in death by; her parents, Elmer and Helen Shilts, her sister, Patricia Stein, and her brother, Thomas “Tommy” Shilts.

A funeral service for Rose will be held on Friday, September 22, 2023 at Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church, 6118 County Highway M, Elk Mound, with Pastor Hal A. Schroetter officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 21 from 4 until 7 pm at Sampson Funeral Home in Colfax, WI, and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Burial will be at Big Elk Creek Lutheran Cemetery.

