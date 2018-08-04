LA CROSSE/NEW HAMPTON, Iowa — Rose Marie (Sullivan) Koelbl, 65, of La Crosse, formerly of New Hampton, died Monday, July 30, 2018, at the Hillview Health Care Center in La Crosse.
A celebration of life gathering will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, in the Sun Room at the Hill View Health Care Center. in La Crosse. Interment will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Sunnyside Memory Gardens, rural Charles City, Iowa.
Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home in New Hampton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences for Rose’s family may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com. 641-394-4334. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.