LA CROSSE/NEW HAMPTON, Iowa — Rose Marie (Sullivan) Koelbl, 65, of La Crosse, formerly of New Hampton died Monday, July 30, 2018, at the Hillview Health Care Center in La Crosse.
Celebration of life gathering will be held 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, in the Sun Room at the Hill View Health Care Center in La Crosse.
Interment will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Sunnyside Memory Gardens, rural Charles City, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Services are provided by the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home in New Hampton. Online condolences for Rose’s family may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.
Rose Marie Koelbl was born Feb. 26, 1953, in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., the daughter of Russell James Sullivan and Delores Marie (Reicherts) Sullivan Otteson. She received her education at St. Joseph Grade School in New Hampton and attended the Nashua High School.
Rose worked at ORC Industries in La Crosse, a place where she loved going to work every day. She loved all her co-workers and had the personality to create friends out of co-workers, as well as her health care providers. Rose greeted everyone she met with a huge smile and made them feel welcome. She also had the amazing ability to remember names and dates. Music was a big part of Rose’s life. She loved all kinds of music and had a huge collection from the 1950s through the present. In her free time, she enjoyed crossword puzzles and word search books. On Aug. 7, 1999, in La Crosse, she married Robert Vincent Koelbl. She dearly loved the time she spent with Bob. Her parting will leave an empty spot in many hearts.
Survivors include her husband, Bob Koelbl of West Salem; her siblings, Kathy (Brad) Eikenberry of Mesa, Ariz., William (Lisa) Sullivan of Santa Maria, Calif., Tom (Anita) Sullivan of Nashua, Iowa, Judy Nixon (Steve) of Briggs, Idaho, Linda (Doug) Hensley of Dike, Iowa; several nieces and nephews, numerous great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Gilbert Otteson; brother-in-law, Bill Nixon; her in-laws, Robert and Agnes Koelbl.