Rose Marie Thiel passed away Sunday April 16, 2023.

She was born May 19, 1929, in Arlington, MN to Leon and Marie (Bushey) Seemann. On December 29, 1950 Rose Marie married Howard W. Thiel. He preceded her in death on March 20, 2014.

She was a teacher in the Holmen School District, and a reading specialist. 1990-1991 Holmen Teacher of the Year. She was the president of the Midwest Wisconsin Reading Council and named Reading Specialist of the year. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church and St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in La Crosse. Rose Marie was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star, La Crosse Area Quilters, Friends of the La Crosse Public Library, La Crosse Area Retired Educators’ Association, Wisconsin Retired Educators’ Association and volunteered at Gundersen Health System.

Rose Marie is survived by her daughter, Barbara Thiel, La Crosse; sons: Jeffrey (Ann) Thiel, Laguna Niguel, California, and John (Betty) Thiel, Onalaska; four grandchildren: David (Candice) Thiel, La Crosse, Meg (Timothy) Ford, Mission Viejo, California, Sara Thiel, Laguna Niguel, California and Kari (Bennett) Chrisinger, Onalaska. She was also a beloved great-grandmother to “the Littles:” Hailee Elizabeth, Clara Helen and Sophia Rose Thiel, Elizabeth Rosemarie and Adam Howard Ford, Leah Lynn and Alli May Chrisinger.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers: Emery and Daniel.

A celebration of Rose Marie’s life will be held on July 15, 2023, and burial will be at Arlington Public Cemetery, Arlington, Minnesota. Family and friends may call from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials may be given in honor of Rose Marie to The LaCrosse Public Library, 800 Main St., La Crosse, WI 54601.

We would like to thank the staff at Riverside Transitional Care, Rachel Keehner, PA and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion given to our mother.