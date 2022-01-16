FRANKLIN — Rose Marie Varda (Nee Mitchell), age 82, born into eternal life December 20, 2021. Beloved and guiding mother of Craig (Courtney) Varda. Proud and adoring grandmother of Carly and Carter. Loving sister of Marguerite (Kent) Anderson, Carol Kleist (Ted Neary) and Dennis Mitchell (Donna Kroll). Sister-in-law of Jeanne (Paul) Betters, Lorraine (Phil) Hagedorn, and Justin (Sally) Varda. Further survived by six nieces, ten nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband Henry Varda, parents, Ralph and Amanda Mitchell, mother and father-in-law Henry and Henrietta Varda, her brother Gary Mitchell, brother-in-law Jim Varda, and niece Sally Marie Varda.

Rose was born April 28, 1939, in La Crosse, Wisconsin. She graduated from La Crosse Aquinas High School in 1957. In the early 1960s, she moved to Milwaukee and worked at AC Delco where she met her husband, Henry Varda. They were married in August 1969. Then in 1971, her son Craig was born, and she was a homemaker until 1979, when she went back to work for the Franklin Public Schools. She worked for FPS until she retired in 2002, where she worked as a teachers aide and secretary. She enjoyed shopping, exercising and getting together with family and friends. Also was an avid Wisconsin sports fan.

A Celebration of Rose’s life will be held at St. Mary Catholic Faith Community Church, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners on Saturday, January 29th with visitation from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., followed by the Funeral Mass at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rose’s name may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Upper Plains, in memory of Rose Varda, P.O. Box 772395, Detroit, Michigan, 48277. Hartson Funeral Home, Hales Corners, WI, is serving the family.