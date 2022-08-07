LA CROSSE — Rose “Peggy” M. Starkey, 98, of La Crosse died Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Eagle Crest Assisted Living, La Crosse. She was born on February 20, 1924, in La Crosse, to Fred and Katherine (Burns) Kraft. Peggy was a graduate of Logan High School.

On March 1, 1948, Peggy married Curtis G. Starkey at the Methodist Church in La Crosse. They lived in Bloomington, Ill., from 1950 until 1960, when they moved back to Sparta. Together, they built, owned, and operated the A&W Rootbeer Stand in Sparta from 1960 until 1972.

Peggy is survived by her five daughters: Linda (Brent) Isensee of Portage, Kathleen (Jeff Holthaus) LaPoint of La Crescent, Jeanne (Randy) Ammerman of Holmen, Debra (Rodney) Haag of Melrose, and Kimberly (Jeff Randall) Crocker of Sparta; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Curtis on January 15, 2000; and brothers: Fritz Kraft and Jack Kraft.

Private family services will be held at a later time.

Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.

The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.