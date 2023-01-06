Rose Sharon Burich, age 79, passed away on January 2, 2023 at the Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Bloomer, WI.

Rose “Sharon” was born on April 12, 1943 to Harold and Rose Poehls in Algoma, WI.

The family would then move to Eau Claire WI, and eventually settled at the family farmin Cadott, WI. The past 17 years they had resided in Chippewa Falls.

Rose was married to Tom Hienke, and they later divorced. She would then marry thelove of her life Duane Burich on January 20, 1969. Together they had one son, Anthony. She was a wonderful, caring wife, mother, and grandmother.

She was a caretaker bynature and her family was very important to her. She lovingly cared for them all,including her aging parents, brothers, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, many nieces,nephews, and great nieces, and nephews. In her early years she provided childcare formany children. Sharon had a great sense of humor. We all loved, and will miss hersassiness. Rose loved spending her time making quilts, crocheting, and hearing stories of hergrandchildren’s sporting events. She enjoyed passing the time by watching a widevariety of sports on TV. Auntie Sharon’s most favorite thing was her daily phoneconversations with her family.

She is survived by her son, Anthony (Tracy); and two grandchildren: Elijah and Sophia; four bonus grandchildren: Max, Ellie, Sophie, and Camille. She is also survived by four brothers Ralph (Andra), Robert (Mary), Joseph (Jeannie) and James (Tammy) Poehls. Sharon had many nieces and nephews that loved her dearly and will miss hertremendously.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, bother Lloyd Poehls, and her lovinghusband Duane who passed just a few short months ago.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Meadowbrook of Bloomer Nursing Homeand the amazing hospice nurses from St. Croix Hospice that cared for Rose over thelast two months.

A private memorial is being planned by the family.