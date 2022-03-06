FURLONG, Pa. — Rosella A. Reinl, 92, of Furlong, Pa., passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 14, 2022.

Rosella was born in La Crosse, Wis., to the late Cleveland and Genevieve Jolivette, and grew up on the family farm in Sand Lake Coulee, Wis. She graduated Salutatorian from Onalaska High School in 1946 and married Ray in 1955 in La Crosse. They made their home in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Rosella worked as a legal secretary until the birth of her first child. Rosella was a devoted wife and mother, always putting others before herself. She will be remembered fondly for her kindness, warm giggle and radiant smile.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond B. Reinl, Esq.; her children: Annette Savage (Tom), Diane Story, Gregory Reinl (Tracy), Kenneth Reinl (Renee), Genevieve Eastburn (Rick), Dennis Reinl (Karen); fourteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her sister, Mary Ekern; and brother, John Jolivette. She is predeceased by her son, Raymond J. Reinl; and daughter, Alice M. Reinl.

Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 235 East State St, Doylestown, where the family will greet guests from from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Interment will follow Mass in Doylestown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to BARC Developmental Services, P.O. Box 470, Holicong, PA 18928-0470 or at https://barcprograms.org/make-a-donation/.