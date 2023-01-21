NEW SMYRNA, FL—Rosella Ann Paulsen, 86, of New Smyrna, FL, passed away December 4, 2022 at the hospital in New Smyrna Beach. The cause of death was lactic acidosis, multiorgan failure and cardiac arrest.

Rosella was the daughter of Herman Keller Paulsen and Ferne Engel Paulsen. Rosella was born February 17, 1936 in Chippewa Falls, WI. Her schools were in Holcombe, WI and the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

Rosella’s work was in sales and telemarketing in Chicago, San Francisco and New York City. Rosella was well traveled in the United States, Europe and beyond.

Rosella cared for her father in Wisconsin and New Smyrna Beach after her mother’s death where she resided until the time of her death. She was cremated.

A Celebration of Life was held January 8, 2023 at the United Methodist Church in New Smyrna Beach.

Rosella is survived by her sisters: Donna Paulsen Anderson, Elva Kay Wiles (Dave); nieces: Cindy Hitch (Dave), Anne Blakemore (Dwayne), Lisa Broer,(Konrad), Debbie Kostick (Ken), Nicolette Sturino (Steve), Janel Woodcock (Steve); and nephews: Roger Paulsen (Mary) Brad Wiles (Kim).

She is proceeded in death by her parents, Herman Keller Paulsen and Ferne Ruth Engel Paulsen, siblings: Ivan Paulsen, Betty Paulsen, Wayne Paulsen, Katherine Burns Hansen, and Noel Hansen.