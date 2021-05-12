Rosella "Rosie" (Althoff) Hundt Kammel

Rosie, 94 years, 8 months, 11 days, went to Eternal Life on May 10, 2021, at Eagle Crest South where she lived since February of 2020.

Rosie was born August 29, 1926, on the family farm near Lansing, Iowa. She was the fifth of nine children born to Henry and Anna (Teeling) Althoff. The family also lived in Greenwood, WI, and Bangor, WI. Rosie graduated from Bangor High School in 1944. She was the first female employee hired at the First National Bank of Bangor where she worked until she married Wilfred “Bill” Hundt on June 11, 1946, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bangor. Bill and Rosie farmed on the Hundt Family Farm near Middle Ridge and celebrated 25 years of marriage in 1971. Bill passed away August 12, 1972. Rosie managed the farm until November 11, 1978, when she married Gerald Kammel at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Middle Ridge. They blended the four Hundt and five Kammel children into one family. Rosie and Gerald celebrated nearly 38 years of marriage. They lived on the Kammel farm near St. Joseph Ridge until February, 2016, when they moved to Mill Street Manor in West Salem. Gerald passed away on July 20, 2016.