Rosella "Rosie" (Althoff) Hundt Kammel

Rosie, 94 years, 8 months, 11 days, went to Eternal Life on May 10, 2021, at Eagle Crest South where she lived since February of 2020.
Rosie was born August 29, 1926, on the family farm near Lansing, Iowa. She was the fifth of nine children born to Henry and Anna (Teeling) Althoff. The family also lived in Greenwood, WI, and Bangor, WI. Rosie graduated from Bangor High School in 1944. She was the first female employee hired at the First National Bank of Bangor where she worked until she married Wilfred “Bill” Hundt on June 11, 1946, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bangor. Bill and Rosie farmed on the Hundt Family Farm near Middle Ridge and celebrated 25 years of marriage in 1971. Bill passed away August 12, 1972. Rosie managed the farm until November 11, 1978, when she married Gerald Kammel at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Middle Ridge. They blended the four Hundt and five Kammel children into one family. Rosie and Gerald celebrated nearly 38 years of marriage. They lived on the Kammel farm near St. Joseph Ridge until February, 2016, when they moved to Mill Street Manor in West Salem. Gerald passed away on July 20, 2016.
Rosie was an active church member at both St. Peter’s Middle Ridge and St. Joseph’s Ridge Parish. She taught CCD at both parishes. She was instrumental in starting the first Sauerkraut Supper at St. Peter’s Parish. She was involved in the La Crosse Deanery and was a member of Catholic Daughters of America, and Catholic Knights Branch 249 and Branch 116. Rosie welcomed family and friends with home cooked meals and fresh baked goods. She enjoyed embroidering, crocheting, sewing and quilting items that she shared with family and friends. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, socializing and had a great sense of humor. Her deep faith in God helped her face and accept many challenges in life. She prayed the Rosary daily. We are grateful to God for blessing us with her presence for nearly 95 years. She was a loving and devoted wife, wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She cherished her family and friends and loved spending time with them. She had a terrific memory and shared many stories from her long life and never forgot anyone’s birthday or anniversary.
Rosie is survived by children: Anne Marie (Mike) Clements, Joseph, John (Mary), and James (Pam) Hundt, Darrel (Cheryl) Kammel, Donna (John) Lombard, Janis (Dave) Severson, Joan (Jim) Barnes, and Lois (Mike) Schams; sister, Madonna (Arnold) Hundt; brothers: Donald (Jean) Althoff and Henry (Jackie) Althoff; in-laws: Delores Althoff, Betty Althoff, Marce (Syl) Liebl, Ettie Thiele, Reiny (Darlene) Kammel, and Pat Kammel; special friend, Marcie Hundt; and many dear relatives, friends, and Godchildren who meant so much to her. Her spirit will live on in her 31 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren.
In addition to her husbands, Bill and Gerald, Rosie was preceded in death by three infant sons; her parents, Henry in 1944 and Anna in 1979; siblings, Mary (Wilbert) Hammes, Anna Mae (George) Hammes, Jim (Agnes), George, and Leo “Shorty” Althoff; Bill’s parents, Arthur and Anna (Wuensch) Hundt; Gerald’s parents, Rudy and Lucy (Klug) Kammel; daughter-in-law, Angela Hundt; son-in-law, Dan Leis; granddaughter, Kelli Jo Barnes; great granddaughter, Maisy Rose Udovich; Bill’s siblings, Edith (Harry) Everson, Annie (Earl) Hughes, Esther (Sy) Einstoss, Leo (Irene), Art (Celia) Albert (Eileen) Ed (Germaine), and Howard (Kate) Hundt; and Gerald’s siblings, Eugene, Marion (Robert) Roesler, Evelyn (Ralph) Mikshowsky, Kenneth (Carol) and Donald Kammel.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Eagle Crest South for the loving care given to our Mom. You were all so wonderful to her. Many became her special friends. Thank you, Msgr. Hundt for your visits.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 13th, at St. Peter's Church, Middle Ridge. Msgr. Robert Hundt and Rev. Biju Chennala Kunjukutty will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.