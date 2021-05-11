 Skip to main content
Rosella "Rosie" (Althoff) Hundt Kammel

LACROSSE—Rosella “Rosie” Kammel, 94, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021, at Eagle Crest South in La Crosse.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 13th, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Middle Ridge. Family and friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m., where a rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m., and again on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. A complete obituary will be published in Wednesday’s edition of the newspaper. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family.

