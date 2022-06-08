ROCHESTER, MN—Rosemary Ann Rittenhouse, 87, passed away peacefully on the morning on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Samaritan Bethany Nursing Home where she has resided since 2015. Rosemary was the second child born to Alfred and Adeline (Peloquin) Miller on July 25, 1934, in Chippewa Falls, WI. Growing up, she held a few different jobs including working in a canning factory and working as a lifeguard. She graduated from McDonell Central Catholic High School in 1952. Upon graduation she moved to Rochester, MN to attend nursing school at St. Mary’s Hospital and lived in the dorms at Marion Hall. She graduated nursing school as an RN in 1955. She started her career in nursing that same year and worked in emergency surgery until she left to raise her family in 1962. She returned to her nursing career in the late 1970s and retired in the 1990s. Rosemary met Fred Rittenhouse in 1954 and the two were married on June 9, 1956, in Chippewa Falls, WI. They raised their four children in Oronoco, MN in the house they built on Lake Shady. Rosemary and Fred raised many dogs and gave a loving home to many rescued dogs and cats.