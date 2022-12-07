Rosemary “Cookie” Kamprud, of Westby, WI, formerly of Viroqua, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the age of 77. She was born on September 26, 1945, to the late Oscar and Helen (Ellefson) Hirschfield.

Cookie married Wayne Kamprud on November 4, 1967, in Viroqua and resided in Springville. Cookie and Wayne had one son, John. She worked at a button factory in Lansing, IA, for a few years and then worked as a CNA at Vernon Manor for 13 years. Cookie had a heart of gold. She loved her flower gardens, animals, and classic country music. Her greatest love was her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband; her son, John (Elizabeth) Kamprud; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Trevor) McCoy, Kristi-Anna (Michael) Knight, and Nicholas (Meghan Lokken-Riley) Kamprud; three great-grandchildren, Peyton Lokken-Riley, Blake and Memphis McCoy; sister, Sharon Becker; brother, Larry Hirschfield; and several nieces and nephews.

Cookie was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Odean Hirschfield and Darlene (Mageland) Garey.

A funeral service was held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Visitation was held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial was at the Viroqua Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.