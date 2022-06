LA CROSSE — Rosemary L. “Rose” Lepsch, 73, of La Crosse died on April 15, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Schmidty’s Restaurant in La Crosse. A private family committal service will be in the Mormon Coulee Memorial park. Online condolences may be left at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.