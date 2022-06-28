MADISON — Rosemary Schemenauer, “Rose” or “Rosie,” 86, passed away peacefully with family by her side, on June 23, 2022, at Oakwood Village Memory Care, Madison.

Rose was born on March 13, 1936, to Josephine (Samens) and Charles Meinen, in Chippewa Falls. She grew up on the family farm in Tilden with her seven siblings. Rose graduated from McDonell Central Catholic High School in 1954. While working at the concession stand at the Tilden Ballpark, Rose took interest in a young man who asked her to give him an extra scoop of ice cream. This was the start of a beautiful love affair between Rose and the love of her life, Gregory “Greg” Schemenauer. The couple married on May 11, 1957, at St. Peter’s Church in Tilden and were married for a happy 31 years before Greg transitioned to heaven, on Nov. 3, 1988, to await a reunion with his bride. Rose and Greg had two daughters followed by five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.

Rose was happiest when engaged in some form of work or activity. She was always willing to lend a helping hand; this was her greatest love language. In her late 70s, Rose could still be seen snowplowing neighbors driveways or running errands for friends. One of Rose’s supreme joys was cooking and baking. From a young age, Rose cut recipes from magazines and newspapers and scoured cookbooks for novel recipes to try. Her family and friends were lucky recipients of her delicious meals and her decadent desserts and treats. Rose is known far and wide for her amazing baked beans, which graced every holiday table and were requested at special gatherings by family and friends. Rose also enjoyed sharing her cooking and baking skills with her children and grandchildren. Rose’s house was known as “Camp Grandma” as she spared no expense or energy in planning fun and entertaining activities for her treasured grandchildren. Her children and grandchildren were especially tickled when Rose moved to the Madison area in 2019 to be closer to them.

As is fitting, Rose followed her passion and became a dedicated cook at Golden Age Home followed by the Chippewa Falls School District. She always did her best to nourish the residents, and later, children and school staff with well-prepared meals, a kind word and a smile. Rose also served as a volunteer for St Joseph Hospital, the American Red Cross and mentored children in the local elementary schools. Rose in her spare time, enjoyed gardening, playing cards and spending time with family and friends in any capacity that allowed connection and laughter. Traveling was always eagerly anticipated and a constant in her life, especially with Greg, her children, and beloved friends, Shirley and Dick, and Betty.

Rose is survived by her daughters, Julia (Bryan) McGann of Sun Prairie, Lynn Schemenauer- (John) Tahlier of Deerfield; grandchildren, Mitchell McGann of Madison, Madelyn (Alexander) Brown of Stoughton, Emily Tahlier of Minneapolis, Abigail Tahlier of Neenah, Alivia Tahlier of Deerfield; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Paxton McGann, and Oaklyn Brown. She is further survived by her sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Bowe, Carol (Steve) Bohl, Evelyn and Edna Schemenauer, and Betty Bohl, all of Chippewa Falls. Additionally, she is survived by brothers-in-law, Richard (Diane), Charles, and Daniel Schemenauer, all of Chippewa Falls, and many other treasured relatives, friends, and neighbors.

In addition to her parents and husband, Rose was preceded in death by her siblings, Joan Whiteside, Fr. Myron Meinen, Edward Meinen, Roland Meinen, Dolores Bowe, Kenneth Meinen and Angela Lindner; her mother and father-in-law, Christina (Swoboda) and Henry Schemenauer, sisters-in-law, Dolores Meinen, Karen, Patricia, and Dolores Schemenauer, Patricia Bohl, and Virginia Wermund; brothers-in-law, Bernard Lindner, Leo Whiteside, Gerald, Kenneth, Francis, Henry and Thomas Schemenauer, Robert Bohl, and Wallace Bowe as well as additional relatives and friends.

Rose was extremely thankful for the support and love she received from her Chippewa Falls family, friends, and neighbors especially after Greg’s passing. Rose’s family would like to extend their deep appreciation to caregivers and staff at Oakwood Village, Madison, and Parkside Senior Living, DeForest, where granddaughter Maddy kept a caring and watchful eye on her. Family would also like to express gratitude to Agrace Hospice, Madison, as well as Rose’s treatment team at SSM Health, Dr. Danielle Gindlesberger and Dr. Asher Jones.

Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, June 30, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon Thursday, June 30, at the church.

Donations can be made in Rose’s name to Notre Dame Church, McDonell Area Catholic Schools or St Joseph Hospital Auxiliary.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.