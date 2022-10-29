REDDING, CA—Rosetta Knorn, 59, left this world surrounded by her family on October 14, 2022 after a struggle with pancreatic cancer. Rosetta was born September 26, 1963 in the Town of Chippewa Falls, WI.

She lived and worked in Redding, CA. She was the youngest child of Paul and Malinda (Boos) Knorn.

Rosetta is survived by her daughter, Chelsea (Jeffrey) Calson III of Chico, CA; siblings: Walter of Chippewa Falls, Edward of Redding, CA, Janet Schaumberg of Chippewa Falls and Ann (Galen) Teerink, of Redding, CA; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother James, and sister-in-law Karen Knorn.