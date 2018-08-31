Rosie N. Berry, 71, of La Crosse died Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, at Gundersen Health System of La Crosse.
She was born in Chicago, Ill., March 3, 1947, to Albert and Cora (Ball) House. She was a woman of great strength and courage. She loved hard and cared deeply for all in which she encountered. She was a faithful servant of our God Jehovah and strongly believed in his word the Bible. May she rest peacefully now awaiting his promise.
Rosie is survived by her daughter, Lashunda Berry; her sons, Lashun and Tommie Berry; grandchildren, Malyne, Mariah, Christopher, Tavarys, Maliki, Franchesica, Roman, Hannah and Maddison; one sister, Valerie Young; and one brother, Marcus Young.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by two brothers, Kevin and Garcia Young.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1900 Bainbridge St., La Crosse, WI 54603. Friends may call on the family from 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon until the time of services at Kingdom Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be used in Rosie's memory.