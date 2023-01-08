LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Ross A. Phelps, 84, of La Crescent, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in his home. He was born on March 21, 1938, in Morgan Hill, California, to Harold and Jean (Mc Millan) Phelps. Ross graduated from Lincoln High School and San Jose State University in San Jose, California. He received his law degree from UC-Berkeley, Boalt Hall. He married Barbara Stern on Nov. 19, 1961, in San Jose, California. Ross practiced law in La Crescent for over 43 years before retiring in 2011. He was very proud of the three books he authored, one of which won a national book award. His favorite hobby was going to bullfights and following the careers of the matadors. He loved gardening, being on the river and in general being outdoors enjoying nature.