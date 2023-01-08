LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Ross A. Phelps, 84, of La Crescent, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in his home. He was born on March 21, 1938, in Morgan Hill, California, to Harold and Jean (Mc Millan) Phelps. Ross graduated from Lincoln High School and San Jose State University in San Jose, California. He received his law degree from UC-Berkeley, Boalt Hall. He married Barbara Stern on Nov. 19, 1961, in San Jose, California. Ross practiced law in La Crescent for over 43 years before retiring in 2011. He was very proud of the three books he authored, one of which won a national book award. His favorite hobby was going to bullfights and following the careers of the matadors. He loved gardening, being on the river and in general being outdoors enjoying nature.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara of La Crescent; daughter, Lara Phelps (David) Berg of La Crosse; son, Michael Ross (Brenda) Phelps of Eagan, Minnesota; three grandchildren: Brian Ross Phelps of La Crosse, Erik Berg of La Crosse and Caeden Phelps of Eagan; two great-grandchildren: Brian Ross Phelps, Jr. of Holmen, and Penelope Phelps of La Crosse. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Barbara Robinson.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crescent Chapel, is assisting the family.