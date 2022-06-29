MARSHFIELD—It is with extreme sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Ross Allen Marion, age 60. Ross passed away surrounded by loved ones at the Marshfield Medical Center on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Ross was born on May 16, 1962, to George and Sharon (Sherry) Harvey in Stanley, Wisconsin. He attended school in Cadott, Wisconsin after which he worked in the dairy industry in a variety of roles from hauling milk with his dad at Marion Milk Service to field representative with the National Farmers Organization (NFO) and finally Grassland Dairy. It was at the NFO that he met his wife Jane who he married on July 28, 2018. Ross loved tinkering. He was a handyman and loved to fix things and work outside. He was a very special man with a huge heart, who was hard working, kind and generous and was willing to help anyone with anything. It was rare that he met someone who did not become a friend. He loved fishing, hunting, motorcycles, and daily visits with his sister, family, farmers, friends and neighbors.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Jane; and stepdaughter, Rhiana Stowell (Mike); step grandson, Xavier Jaczynski (Chasity); stepson, Andrew Jaczynski (Heather); and step granddaughter, Sadie. Though all came together later in life, he was an integral part of the family and was loved very much.

He is also survived by his mother, Sherry Metzger (Richard); sister, Charlotte Moore (Gary); brother, Scott Marion (Susana); brother, Keith Marion (Kathy); sister, Vicky Klukas (Robert); brothers: Calvin (Colleen) and Dale (Denise) Marion; and many nieces; nephews; and extended family members. He was especially close with his niece, Carmen Moore Hansen; and his nephew, Ben Marion.

He is preceded in death by his father, George Marion; and both his maternal and paternal grandparents.

He was exceptionally close to his work family at Grassland Dairy including his work wife Alyssa, Amy, Mel, Andy and Tyler; and his many friends and neighbors that he made throughout the years.

A special thank you to Dr. Alice Le Huu and her team at Marshfield Medical Center for their professionalism and relentless care, doing everything they possibly could under unpredictable circumstances.

Ross will be deeply missed by all. A memorial celebration will be held on September 17, 2022 at Cadott Pavilion at Riverview Park from 11:00 A.M.—3:00 P.M.

Emailed condolences can be sent to: gatorsfam@aol.com.