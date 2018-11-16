Ross Hinkley Smythe
DE SOTO — Ross Hinkley Smythe passed away Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018.
He was born Dec. 20, 1989, in La Crosse, to Rebecca Lynn Hinkley and William Gerald Smythe. He attended De Soto’s Prairie View elementary and De Soto middle and high schools. Ross loved games of all kinds and he excelled at them. He was also an avid outdoors-man. He liked hunting deer and had a natural talent for fishing. His other interests were electronics, cooking and playing pool.
Ross is survived by his father. Bill; his brother. Nicholas; his sister, Misha; his maternal grandparents, Duane and Theodora Hinkley; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Ross was preceded in death by his mother, Rebecca Lynn Hinkley.
A celebration of life and time for sharing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at the Retreat Sportsman Club on County N in Retreat.
Online condolences may be offered at www.VossFH.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Homes serving the De Soto area are assisting the family.