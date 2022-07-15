Roxanne E. Arpin

TOMAH—Roxanne E. Arpin, age 74, of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away June 30, 2022, at the Serenity House in Tomah. She was born June 13, 1948, to Herbert and Esther (Good) Spieles.

Roxanne proudly worked on the cranberry marsh in Warrens for many years. She was the fun person who loved to travel, ride motorcycle and utv’s and camp with her family and friends. She was a good cook and enjoyed baking and canning. Roxanne would help anyone in need in any way she could; she will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her best friend, Lorraine Doers; her siblings: Loretta Lloyd, Edwin (Judith) Gebhardt, Lonnie Gebhardt, Rodney Gebhardt, Monte Gebhardt, and Todd Gebhardt; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Esther; and sisters: Darlene Calkins, Elaine VanVoorhees, Bonnie Slater and Belva O’Brien.

Per Roxanne’s wishes, no formal services will be held. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.