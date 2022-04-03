It is with extreme sadness that we announce the loss of Roy Franzose. He peacefully passed away in his home on March 28, 2022. Roy was born October 11, 1949. To know him was to know a legend, a self-made man. He was a man of high values and a love of life. #13 loved racing, motorcycles, snowmobiling, anything with a motor, camping, hunting, fishing, farming, woodworking and family. Papa had a never-ending love for his grandchildren and family.

Roy’s memory will live on in the hearts of his parents: Robert and Honey Conley; wife, Stephanie of 39 years; son, Scott (Sara) Franzose and their children Molly and Ethan; daughter, Danielle Meiners and her children Vanessa and Autumn; two siblings, sisters- in- law, brothers- in- law, too many nieces and nephews to name, many cousins who adored him, along with all neighbors, life-long friends, and endearing camping buddies. He was preceded in death by his mother and father- in- law; his sister, Rowena Herring and her husband; maternal and paternal grandparents; and many aunts and uncles.

Per his wishes there will be a private family ceremony.

Special thanks to the Mayo Hospice team and their compassionate nursing staff.

The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crescent Chapel, is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.