TOMAH—Roy H. Brown, 76, of Tomah passed away peacefully Thursday, April 22, 2021 at home. He was born March 22, 1945 to Howard Brown and Sylvia (Lamb) Brown in the township of Wyeville. Roy was raised by his grandmother Carrie Lamb after the death of his mother when he was 7 months old. Roy joined the Army in 1964 where he served as a Spec 4 class E4 Draftsman and was stationed in Germany. While stationed in Germany he met Erika Schumacher. They were united in marriage on March 10, 1967 in Stuttgart Bad Cannstatt, Germany. Roy was discharged from the services in September 1967 and was awarded a National Defense Medallion. Roy worked many places over the years from managing at various Midas/CarX locations to eventually returning home to open his own auto repair business. When he closed up shop he went to work at the VA as a nursing assistant where he worked until he retired.