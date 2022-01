LA CROSSE—Roy L. Yeoman, 93, of La Crosse died on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse. He was born on July 4, 1928, in Harpers Ferry, IA, to Mark M. and Clara E. (Fish) Yeoman. Private family services will be held at a later date. A complete obituary and online condolences maybe found at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.