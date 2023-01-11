Roy Martin Haake passed peacefully at age 100 and joined his 12 brothers and sisters in heaven. He was born on the family farm on “Haake Ridge,” on May 27, 1922, and died on his family farm in Lewiston on Jan. 8, 2023.

Roy was born to Frank and Alma (Frohberg) Haake. Roy, along with his brothers and sisters, would walk almost 10 miles to East Burns Valley and Winona to go to school from their family farm on the ridge. He was confirmed at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in 1937. He married Iris Haake on May 23, 1955, and they had three sons. Roy was a member of St. Paul’s UCC/ELCA church throughout his adult life. Faith, family and work were very important to him. He continued maintaining his large garden until age 95. He was a kind and generous man who was always ready with a smile. He had a sharp memory and was able to tell you the birthday or wedding date of many of his cousins, nieces and nephews.

Roy was preceded in death by his brothers, Erhard, Alfred, Otto, and Frank Jr.; his sisters, Dora Fritz, Linda Habeck, Erna Wilbur, Elsie Brodrick, Adella Yaedke, Evelyn Bergler and Ruth Bublitz.

He is survived by his wife, Iris, his sons, and their spouses: Charles and his special friend, Judy, Kent (Wendy), and Brian, (Julie), along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A funeral will be held on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at St. Paul’s UCC/ELCA Church in Lewiston. Visitation with the family will be at 10 a.m. The service will be at 11 a.m. A lunch will follow the service. Flowers can be sent directly to the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Paul’s Building Fund or Youth Ministry.