LA CROSSE—Roy W. Bantley Jr., 89, of La Crosse, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18 surrounded by his family at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born on March 22, 1933 in La Crosse to Roy W. and Harriet (Isenman) Bantley Sr. Roy graduated from Central High School and served with the US Army. He married Carol Ringhardt in 1958. Roy had worked for the Department of Transportation for many years, retiring in 1996. After retirement he worked at Quillin’s and Festival and volunteered at the Good Steward Resale Store. Roy was a very active member of St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Onalaska. He enjoyed reading, going to the YMCA, playing racquetball, and walking his daughter’s dog Bear every day.

He is survived by his wife Carol, five children, Kirk Bantley of Onalaska, Lynn Bantley of La Crosse, Christine (Tim) Ward of McFarland, WI Sara (Joel) Miller of Hayward, WI, and Eric (Becky) Bantley of Savage, MN, nine grandchildren, Jesse Valentine, Samantha (Anthony) Kohlwey, Zachary Ward, Nathan (Jessica) Ward, Stephanie (Derek) Peplinski, Brandon Slack, Tyler (Kaia) Bantley, Skylar Bantley, and Cassidy Bantley, and four great-grandchildren, Lyra, Levi, Lilah, and Addison. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Mark, a grandson Jacob, and a sister Harriet Ann Sanden.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 22 at 12:00 Noon at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Onalaska. Pastor Shane Krause will officiate. Burial will be in the French Island Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 11:00 AM until the time of services. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.