Royce Wayne McAnally

HAMILTON, Ala. — Royce Wayne McAnally, 72, of Hamilton, Ala., formerly of Holment, Wis., passed away on August, 10, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. A full obituary will be posted at www.couleecremation.com.

