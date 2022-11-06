LA CROSSE — Rozalyn Thomas "Rossi" Weber, 45, of La Crosse passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph Ridge. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, and again at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.