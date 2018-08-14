CALEDONIA, Minn. — Rozann L. Vetsch, 66, of Caledonia passed away Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, at her home.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 650 N. Kingston St., Caledonia. The Rev. Jon Wolff will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday, both at the church.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. A complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.