Ruby E. Nevsimal

WESBY—Ruby E. Nevsimal, 85, of Westby died Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Mark Riesebieter will officiate with burial in the Bloomingdale Cemetery, rural Westby. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be given to the Bloomingdale Cemetery Association or the Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Viroqua. A special thank you to the staff of Norseland Nursing Home and St. Croix Hospice for their support and comforting care.

