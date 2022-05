ONALASKA, Wis. — Ruby M. Pinski, 97, of Onalaska, Wis., passed into the eternal care of her loving Savior on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Onalaska Care Center. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at First Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. To read Ruby’s entire obituary, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.