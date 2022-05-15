Ruby Marilyn Thompson, 96, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Springbrook Assisted Living in Onalaska. She was born in La Crosse, Wis., on October 5, 1925, to Joseph and Hazel (Twite) Dingeldein. She attended Jefferson grade school and Logan High School where she graduated Valedictorian of her senior class. On September 17, 1949, she married Gerald Lavern Thompson at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in La Crosse, where she was a very active member. Together, they celebrated 54 years of marriage. Ruby enjoyed reading westerns, gardening, and spending time with her family. She and Gerald took part in many outdoor activities with the Jay Stoga Camping Club. Ruby had worked at the La Crosse Rubber Mills in the shoe room for 44 years.

She is survived by sons: David (Janice) Thompson, Peter (Marianne) Thompson; daughter-in-law, Dorothy; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Gerald, she was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, six sisters, son John, and two grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, Onalaska chapel, 907 Sand Lake Rd. Reverend Dr. Paul Walker will officiate. Burial will follow at Long Coulee Cemetery, Holmen, Wis. Friends may call on the family Friday at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Gundersen Health System in care of Hospice in memory of Ruby Thompson or Springbrook Community of Onalaska.