GALESVILLE — Ruby Thelma Henderson of Galesville passed away peacefully on May 31, 2023, at Marinuka Manor Nursing Home.

She was born on August 15, 1931, to Aslak and Bella (Mikkelson) Kvaalseth.

She married LaVerne Henderson on June 15, 1950, at Trempealeau Valley Lutheran Church.

Ruby was known to always have time for “lunch,” the coffee pot was always on, and she had a freezer full of homemade goodies for whenever company happened to stop by.

Her jobs over the years include packing apples, cooking at the G-E-T High School and being a hardworking farm wife having a hand in the everyday operation of a dairy farm.

She was very involved with the French Creek Church, making lefse, quilts and serving at church dinners. She loved helping organize and baking for the Norwegian church services.Ruby was also involved with the Trempealeau County Homemakers, Sons of Norway and enjoyed entering her baked goods at the Trempealeau County Fair.

She is survived by her sons: Randy (Sue), Wayne (Sheryl) and John (Holly); grandchildren: Ben (Brittany), Sarah (Joel), Kelly (Andy), Blake, Haily (Ben), Noelle (Justin) and nine great-grandchildren: Alexis, Shauna, Eli, Logan, Landon, Tucker, Ryelin, Ryverly and Elory. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, LaVerne.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 am at French Creek Lutheran Church on June 16, 2023. Coulee Region Cremation Group is in care of arrangements.

Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 with service and burial after. The ladies of the church will provide lunch following the burial.