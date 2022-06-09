GILMAN—Rudy Charles Jaeger, 92, of Gilman, WI, passed away June 3, 2022, at the Chippewa Falls Veteran’s Home in Chippewa Falls, WI. Rudy was born February 18, 1930, in the Town of Ford to the late Carl and Mary (Sedivy) and Carl Jaeger.

Rudy grew up on the family farm near Gilman, WI, and graduated from Gilman high school. Rudy joined the army in 1948 and served in Korea with the Army 10th Core Engineer (Combat) Battalion. After the Army, Rudy joined the Wisconsin National Guard full time and worked at the armories in Stanley, Eau Claire, and Chippewa Falls until his retirement. In total, Rudy served 33.5 years. He was proud to be retired Army.

After retirement, Rudy spent most of his time working with his brother Ray. Whether in the woods, sawing lumber, making maple syrup, or in the repair shop, one could usually find him at Ray’s. At the end of the day, he loved to stop at a local tavern and talk with friends over a few beers. A virtual encyclopedia, he would know something about most any subject. Quick with a joke or remark, Rudy was known and endeared by many.

Rudy is survived by his siblings: Wilma Mravik of Gilman, Ray Jaeger of Gilman; and many nieces; and nephews.

Rudy is preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Lydia.

A graveside service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, with Military Honors at the Meadowbrook Cemetery in Gilman, WI.

Any memorials can be directed to a local hospice agency of your choice.