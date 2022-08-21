 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Russel Dean Ideker

HOKAH, Minn. — Russel Dean Ideker, age 85, of Hokah, Minn., died August, 18, 2022, at Gundersen Medical Center, La Crosse, Wis.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 24, from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. at Zion Evangelical Church, 201 N. 7th St., Brownsville, Minn. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the service Thursday at the church. Memorials may be given to Zion Evangelical Church or St. Peter’s Catholic School.

A full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.

