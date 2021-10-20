Russell A. McClintock, Sr., age 93, of West Salem, WI, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 15, surrounded by his loving family.

Russell was born to Franklin and Agnes (Schonsby) McClintock on December 26, 1927, in West Salem. He graduated from West Salem High School in 1946. After graduation Russell worked for two electricians before entering the Army October 26, 1950. He was assigned to the 114th Combat Engineer Battalion where he attained the rank of staff sergeant. After being discharged October 25, 1952, Russell went to work for Northern States Power Company retiring after 35 years.

He was a lifelong member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church where, in his youth, he attended Sunday school, four years of bible school and sang in the church choir. He also served on the church council, ushered for many years and was part of the mailing crew.

In his younger years he enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing, and golfing. Playing the accordion gave him a lot of pleasure. He was skilled at home improvement projects and there was no project he couldn’t tackle. Nothing brought him greater joy than being surrounded by his family.

He was united in marriage, on April 10, 1954, to Diane D. Ward at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in West Salem. They were happily married for 67 years. They have three children, Michele (Albert) Czapski of Brooklyn Park, MN, Melissa Hall (Todd Engelhart) of La Crosse, and Russell (Kelly) A. McClintock, Jr., of West Salem; five grandchildren, Kelly (Dan) Reid, Kyle Czapski, Ryan Hall, twins, Dillon McClintock (Maddie Smith), and Gavin McClintock (fiancee, Rachel Rappaport); three great-grandchildren, Lillian Reid and Easton and Harrison McClintock.

He was a member of the Berg-Hemker-Olson American Legion Post 51 of West Salem, IBEW Local 953, and the West Salem Historical Society.

He is survived by his wife, Diane McClintock; children; grandchildren; and great grandchildren; brother, Harold McClintock; sisters, Betty Whitlock, Marilyn (Paul) Ranum and Judith Gudie; in-laws, Nelson (Ruth) Ward, Benjamin (Linda) Ward Jr., and Andrea (Carold) Fjelsted; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Vivian; infant brother, Clifton; brother, Robert McClintock and his wife Delores; brother-in-law, Warren Whitlock; sister-in-law, Rita McClintock; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Benjamin and Gudrun Ward Sr.; sister-in-law, Beverly Parker; and brother-in-law, John Ward.

Our special thanks to Gundersen Hospice, his longtime physician Dr. Melanie Solum at Gundersen Health System, Mckenzie RN home health, and Pastors Jonathan and Jean Schmidt.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, 121 N. Youlon St., West Salem.

Private services for immediate and extended family only will be held at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, West Salem. Due to COVID-19 restrictions at the church, masks are required for those attending the funeral service.

A public graveside service will be held at 11:45 a.m., Friday, October 22, 2021, at Neshonoc Cemetery, rural West Salem. Military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post 51 of West Salem and the United States Army Funeral Honor Guard.

Lunch will be served following the graveside services at the West Salem American Legion, 148 Leonard St. S., West Salem.

Memorials may be directed to Our Saviors Lutheran Church, West Salem, and Gundersen Hospice or a charity of your choice.

