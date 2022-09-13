CHIPPEWA FALLS — Russell C. Rowan, 82, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family under the care of Mayo Hospice.

Russell was born June 30, 1940, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Cletus and Dorothy (Ritzinger) Rowan. Russell graduated from McDonell High School in 1958, then he attended Marquette University. He worked for Lowater’s Auto Parts Store for many years.

On Nov. 12, 1960, Russell married Sharon Meinen at St. Peter’s Church in Tilden. Russell was a member of Notre Dame Church and the Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #974, Chippewa Falls Moose Lodge #246 and U.C.T. #335.

Russell was hard-working, reliable and strongly committed to faith, family, service and community. Over the years, he served as an usher, reader and eucharistic minister at Notre Dame Church. He enjoyed family and friends and loved visiting with everyone. He enjoyed traveling, especially through the mountains.

Russell is survived by his beloved wife, Sharon; one son, Jeff Rowan of Chippewa Falls; three daughters, Cindy (Cliff) Beland of Columbus, Georgia, Sheila (Jim) Sherman of Chippewa Falls and Lori Huber of Minneapolis; one brother, Tim Rowan of New Hampshire; four sisters, Roberta (Larry) Culbert of Eau Claire, Carol (Bill) Shepard and Nancy (Dan) Normand both of Chippewa Falls and Julie (Tarry) Brumfiel of Nevada; 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Russell was preceded in death by two sons, Tony and Mike Rowan; his parents; and one brother, Dennis Rowan.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Knights of Columbus will recite the rosary at 4 p.m. and there will be a Christian vigil service at 6 p.m. both on Wednesday at the funeral home.

His family will miss his quick wit, positive outlook on life and his well-known expressions: “I’m Great!,” “Better than I deserve,” “Top of the morning to ya,” and “It’s wine time.”

