HOLMEN—Russell D. Christianson, 67, of Holmen, passed away November 3, 2021 at the Morrow Home Community, Sparta. His memorial services will also include his parents, Phyllis and Delmar on Friday, 11 AM, Nov. 19, at First Lutheran Church, 410 Main St, Onalaska with the burials at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park, Town of Shelby. Visitation will take place 1 hour before service.