MOUNT HOREB—Russell D. Sacia, 78, of Mount Horeb, WI, and formerly of Melrose, WI, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, WI.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 7, 2022 at North Bend Presbyterian Church, North Bend, WI. Pastor Allen Hanson will officiate. Burial, with military honors, will follow in North Bend Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m., Sunday, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska. Russ’ complete obituary and an online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.