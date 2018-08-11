Russell Dennis Gaarder, 82, passed away Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Phoebe Gaarder; and is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter, Kristin (Brian Repko); son, David; grandson, Dylan; brother, John (Gloria); and sister, Mary Stoner (Don).
Russ was born in La Crosse and graduated from Holmen High School. He received a B.S. degree from University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, with majors in chemistry and mathematics, and a M.S. degree in science education from University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Russ taught math, computer programming and chemistry in Norwalk, Ontario, Colby and Appleton, Wis. He was an avid outdoorsman who particularly enjoyed traveling, camping, skiing and hiking.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at Holmen Lutheran Church, 228 Morris Street. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Minocqua Winter Park & Nordic Center, PO Box 1090 PMB 234, Minocqua, WI 54548.
